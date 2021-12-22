Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issued By Piper Sandler

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

UMPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 104.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 73.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 604,318 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 896,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 257,100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

