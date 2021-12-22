Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreased by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIIB. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.95.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $234.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

