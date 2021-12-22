QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys New Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Wix.com by 61.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,258,000 after acquiring an additional 244,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.63.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.00 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.85 and its 200 day moving average is $223.17.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

