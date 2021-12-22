QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $83,000 in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,133 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

