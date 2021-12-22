Radio Caca Market Capitalization Reaches $508.86 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Radio Caca has a market cap of $508.86 million and $121.89 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.62 or 0.08135420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,091.00 or 1.00003380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

