Radix Hits Market Cap of $3.38 Billion (XRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Radix has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $3.38 billion and $498,238.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00208247 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:XRD) is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,122,582,950 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

