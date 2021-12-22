Raise (RAISE) Price Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raise has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.91 or 0.00209991 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

