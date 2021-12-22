Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Hits $909.12 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0878 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $909.12 million and approximately $33.54 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001966 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,357,955,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

