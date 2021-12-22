Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 103.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

