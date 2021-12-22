Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BHP Group (BHP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BHP Group (LON: BHP) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2021 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,860 ($24.57) price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/2/2021 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.42) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,730 ($22.86) price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,730 ($22.86) price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,730 ($22.86) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,195.50 ($29.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,505 ($33.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,988.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,098.27. The company has a market capitalization of £111.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

