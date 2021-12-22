Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI):

12/13/2021 – Red River Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating.

12/8/2021 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

12/4/2021 – Red River Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

12/2/2021 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

11/24/2021 – Red River Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

11/23/2021 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

11/16/2021 – Red River Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

11/13/2021 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

11/8/2021 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of RRBI opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

