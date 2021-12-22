Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 433 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RH. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 16,366.7% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,105,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.73.

RH traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $552.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,776. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $621.67 and a 200-day moving average of $659.55.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

