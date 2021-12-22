Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.27. The stock had a trading volume of 142,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,445. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

