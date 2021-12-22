Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,152. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

