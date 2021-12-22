Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.94. 2,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.20 and a 1-year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

