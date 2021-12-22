Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.45. 8,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,621. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $262.85 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

