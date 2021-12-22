Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.27. 91,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.83. The company has a market cap of $383.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.