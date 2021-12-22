Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) vs. American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Critical Analysis

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) and American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Superconductor has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Regal Rexnord and American Superconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord 7.86% 12.96% 7.45% American Superconductor -25.87% -17.64% -11.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regal Rexnord and American Superconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $2.91 billion 3.76 $189.30 million $6.47 24.95 American Superconductor $87.13 million 3.72 -$22.68 million ($0.96) -11.89

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than American Superconductor. American Superconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regal Rexnord, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of American Superconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American Superconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Regal Rexnord and American Superconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Superconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus target price of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. American Superconductor has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.93%. Given American Superconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Superconductor is more favorable than Regal Rexnord.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats American Superconductor on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. The Industrial Systems segment produces integral motors, generators, alternators and switchgear for industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial. The compan

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability. The Wind segment permits the manufacturers to field wind turbines with power output, reliability, and affordability. The company was founded by Yet-Ming Chiang, David A. Rudman, John B. Vander Sande, and Gregory J. Yurek on April 9, 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, MA.

