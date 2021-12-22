Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Up 4.3%

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.64 and last traded at $106.39. 5,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 440,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.30.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.