Renaissance Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 69.4% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.65. 3,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

