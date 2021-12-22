Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

