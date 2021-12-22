Renaissance Investment Group LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.74. 16,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

