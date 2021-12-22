Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 133.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 55.2% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 639,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.64. 40,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day moving average is $142.83. The company has a market cap of $381.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

