Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.26

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 118719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

