Research Analysts Offer Predictions for H2O Innovation Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$38.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.63 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The firm has a market cap of C$218.33 million and a P/E ratio of 88.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.40. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of C$1.91 and a 1-year high of C$3.70.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.