Research Analysts Set Expectations for argenx SE’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.96) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($4.93). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($19.06) EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $351.58 on Wednesday. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of argenx by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after acquiring an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in argenx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in argenx by 341.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.