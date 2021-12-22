REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 8,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 388,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Get REV Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 94.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.