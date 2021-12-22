Reviewing Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) & BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

49.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 29.13% 9.78% 1.18% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allegiance Bancshares and BEO Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and BEO Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $249.92 million 3.35 $45.53 million $3.71 11.13 BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.75 $5.52 million N/A N/A

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.