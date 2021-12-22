Reviewing Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eastern and Hillman Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillman Solutions 0 0 7 0 3.00

Hillman Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.81%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Eastern.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern 3.38% 14.64% 5.65% Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastern and Hillman Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern $240.40 million 0.66 $5.41 million $1.40 18.00 Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A

Eastern has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Eastern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Hillman Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Eastern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eastern beats Hillman Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS. The company was founded by Eben Tuttle in October 1858 and is headquartered in Naugatuck, CT.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

