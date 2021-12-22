Reviewing Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) & StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Puyi has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StepStone Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Puyi and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A StepStone Group 13.97% 14.35% 6.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Puyi and StepStone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A StepStone Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given StepStone Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Puyi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puyi and StepStone Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $29.61 million 12.24 -$7.18 million N/A N/A StepStone Group $787.72 million 5.56 $62.63 million $4.60 8.80

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Puyi shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StepStone Group beats Puyi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puyi

Puyi, Inc. engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

