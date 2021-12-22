Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after buying an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,181,000 after buying an additional 92,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

