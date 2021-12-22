RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.30

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €14.30 ($16.07) and last traded at €14.30 ($16.07), with a volume of 1932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €14.70 ($16.52).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.61 million and a P/E ratio of 59.09.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.