Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Lifted to Buy at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

RCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Shares of RCH traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$41.89. 24,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,931. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.98. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$32.49 and a 12 month high of C$46.55.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1005008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total transaction of C$125,902.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,192,013.25.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.