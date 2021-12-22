RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.29

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.29 and traded as high as C$22.65. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.47, with a volume of 1,047,921 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REI.UN. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

