Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of RAD stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 4,324,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a market cap of $772.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.