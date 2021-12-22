Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.
Shares of RAD stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 4,324,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a market cap of $772.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
