RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,021,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,513,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 77.1% of RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.29.

