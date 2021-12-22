Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 3.9%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.58 and last traded at $106.57. 51,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,067,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Get Roblox alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.01.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $1,631,532.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,192 shares of company stock worth $61,538,392 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.