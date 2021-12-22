Robonomics.network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.65 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00021828 BTC on exchanges.

Get Robonomics.network alerts:

About Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network (CRYPTO:XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,228,901 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,923 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

