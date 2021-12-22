Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $422.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RHHVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

RHHVF stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.76. 510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077. Roche has a 52-week low of $308.57 and a 52-week high of $416.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.07 and a 200-day moving average of $386.50.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

