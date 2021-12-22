Ronald C. Kraemer Sells 7,045 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 232,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,001. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

