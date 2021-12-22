ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Cap of $10.03 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $10.03 million and $1.19 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00189150 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

