Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Shares Up 0.1%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.75. 622,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 684% from the average session volume of 79,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 383,003 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,809,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

