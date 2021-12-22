Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 451,433 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,433 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Trane Technologies worth $141,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

Shares of TT stock opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.98 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

