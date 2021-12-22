Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 4,968 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $191,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $621.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $628.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

