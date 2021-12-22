Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $115,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $545.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

