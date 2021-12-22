Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $59.75 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $59,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of NIO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.47. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.