Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $81.40 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 719,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $81,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $494,011,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,473,000 after buying an additional 957,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

