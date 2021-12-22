Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Trading Down 4.3%

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.79. 363,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 153,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$171.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95.

Rubicon Minerals Company Profile (TSE:RMX)

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

