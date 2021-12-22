Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) fell 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.11. 17,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 801,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 876.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 94,154 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,606,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.