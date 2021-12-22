Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) fell 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.11. 17,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 801,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 876.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 94,154 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,606,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
