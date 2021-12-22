Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,649,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 851,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 785,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 389.8% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 722,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 574,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82.

